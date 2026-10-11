AAI hikes parking charges at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Motorists wanting to park at Chennai airport will have to pay more from Sunday, as the Airports Authority of India has hiked the fees by 5%. The revised rates will take effect from October 11.

The hike rounded to the nearest Rs 5, is part of the contract agreement, AAI said in a statement on Saturday. For cars, the charge for stays of up to 30 minutes rises from Rs 85 to Rs 90. Parking for 30 minutes to an hour goes from Rs 110 to Rs 115, and from one to two hours from Rs 165 to Rs 175. A car left for 10-24 hours will have to pay Rs 580, and Rs 345 for each additional day.

Two-wheeler riders are largely spared. Charges for stays up to two hours are unchanged, while longer stays will cost Rs 5 to Rs 10 more. A two-wheeler parked for 10-24 hours will pay Rs 05, with Rs 45 for each additional day. Larger vehicles pay on a steeper scale.

Tempos, buses and trucks seating fewer than 16 persons have to pay Rs 345 for up to two hours and Rs 1,155 for 10-24 hours. Vehicle with over 16 seats have to pay Rs 695 and Rs 2,315 respectively.

Pickup fees for commercial vehicles, including radio taxis, app-based cabs and prepaid taxis, stay at Rs 45 per entry. Valet parking will cost Rs 175 plus the actual parking charge. The fee for a lost ticket is Rs 580 plus the parking charges for cars and buses, and Rs 175 for two-wheelers. Monthly passes for airline and concessionaire staff are Rs 580 for cars and Rs 230 for two-wheelers, the release stated.

Rs 5 hike for cars

For cars, the charge for stays of up to 30 minutes rises from Rs 85 to Rs 90. Parking for 30 minutes to an hour goes from Rs 110 to Rs 115, and from one to two hours from Rs 165 to Rs 175