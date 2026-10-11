Chennai: Plainclothes cops pose as brokers, flee with lawyer’s documents

CHENNAI: Two policemen in plainclothes were detained, while two others accompanying them fled, by an advocate at his house with the help of neighbours near Sevvapet in Tiruvallur on Friday night. Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj on Saturday transferred Tiruvottiyur law and order inspector Alex to the Modern Control Room, while a detailed inquiry was ordered into the policemen’s conduct.

Advocate Sridhar Babu of Thiruvoor said four men arrived at his house in plain clothes, posing as real estate brokers, and asked to see the original deed for a plot in Porur.

After obtaining the document, they identified themselves as cops and claimed they had come to collect it regarding a property dispute complaint. When Babu questioned them, he was allegedly assaulted.

While two of the cops fled with the deed, Babu locked the other two inside his house and alerted neighbours. Sevvapet police later confirmed that the detained men, Mani and Perumal, were constables attached to the Tiruvottiyur police station. Police said the four had gone to retrieve the document following a complaint at their station.

After Poonamallee police intervened, the two cops who fled returned the deed at Sevvapet police station. Police are questioning all four policemen to establish the circumstances under which the document was taken.