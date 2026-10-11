Chennai police Head constable stages black flag protest ahead of PM Modi visit, held

CHENNAI: A head constable attached to the Avadi Tank Factory police station was detained by the police on Saturday after staging a black-flag protest near his residence in Muthapudupet, using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai as an occasion to draw attention to the alleged medical negligence that resulted in the amputation of a leg of his daughter, which he has been raising his voice against over the years.

Kothandapani was protesting against medical negligence in the treatment of his 10-year-old daughter at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Egmore. He alleged that his daughter, under treatment for nephrotic syndrome since she was three, suffered an epileptic seizure in October 2021. He claimed that complications following the treatment led amputation of her right leg. Dialysis was performed without parental consent, he added.

Hospital director Dr Rama Chandramohan denied the charge, stating that Kothandapani had signed a document in 2022 acknowledging complications associated with his daughter’s illness and the absence of medical negligence. Kothandapani disputed this, claiming he had signed a blank sheet.

On Saturday, after questioning he was let go by the police.