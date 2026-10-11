PM Modi visit: Traffic to be diverted in Chennai today

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions for commercial and heavy motor vehicles in view of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai on Sunday from 8am to 4.30pm.

Heavy vehicles entering Chennai from Tambaram on GST Road will be diverted towards Kundrathur Road at Thiruneermalai junction. Vehicles from Pallavaram will be diverted towards Tambaram near the International Airport junction at Hotel Airways.

Vehicles from Koyambedu towards Kathipara via Jawaharlal Nehru 100 Feet Road will be diverted at Ashok Nagar 2nd Avenue towards Koyambedu or KK Nagar.

As other routes are also closed, police have once again diverted traffic towards Koyambedu, sources said. Vehicles coming from Ashok Pillar will be diverted towards Guindy Industrial Estate at CIPET junction.

Vehicles approaching Lok Bhavan from OMR, Sardar Patel Road and Gandhi Mandapam Road will be diverted towards CPT at Gandhi Mandapam junction. Vehicles from Velachery heading towards Sardar Patel Road will be diverted back towards Velachery at Guru Nanak junction.