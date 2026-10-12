Canals being dredged to flood-proof Velachery

CHENNAI: Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the state highways department has taken up desilting and clearance of three culverts along Jawaharlal Nehru Salai near Velachery MRTS station to improve storm water discharge and prevent flooding in the surrounding areas.

The works come after the residents of flood-prone Velachery urged the government to clear silt and obstructions from the culverts connecting Veerangal Odai and ensure faster discharge of rainwater towards Okkiyam Maduvu.

The three culverts being cleared are located along the southern sector of the Inner Ring Road. Two are balancing culverts - one with a 7.5-metre span near Puzhuthivakkam Station and another comprising two 9-metre cells near Velachery MRTS station. The third is a disposal culvert, also comprising two 9-metre cells, which connects Veerangal Odai towards the Kaiveli side, a highways department official said.

The department has desilted the portions of all three culverts under its jurisdiction, extending about 15 metres on either side. The work is being carried out using manpower and machinery, including excavators, earthmovers and floating equipment.