Chennai metro yellow Line instant hit, but just 3 coaches in each train a concern

CHENNAI: Chennai’s new metro line won an immediate following on Sunday, with commuters flocking the Vadapalani-Poonamallee Bypass stretch for a faster alternative to the city’s congested roads. But packed three-coach trains and gaps in monitoring the enclosure for women exposed early operational challenges as the service opened to the public.
At Vadapalani, the skywalk leading to the Phase II station was crowded with passengers trying to board trains. The rush on the platform left little room to move, prompting commuters to question whether three coaches would be enough to handle demand, even outside peak hours.
“At least one more coach should have been added. There is hardly any space,” a commuter said.
For passengers travelling from the western suburbs, however, the time saved was substantial. A Saveetha University student said a bus journey to Vadapalani that usually took more than an hour could now be completed in 25 to 30 minutes. “This is the best thing to happen,” she added.
Karunakaran, a carpenter from Iyyappanthangal, said a journey that often took 45 minutes through traffic could now be completed in about 20 minutes.
The service could also challenge shared autos on shorter routes. G Laxmanan, a mason, said he would prefer the metro for the Kumananchavadi-Porur trip, which takes 30-45 minutes in a crowded shared auto and costs `30, but only about 10 minutes by metro train at the same fare.
The new trains appeared larger than those on Phase I but lacked dedicated baggage space. They also had no separate ladies coach. Instead, a designated enclosure for women was monitored by a Pink Squad policewoman until Porur station. Beyond that point, some men occupied seats in the enclosure after the woman police officer was no longer present. A metro rail official told TNIE that the issue would be looked into.
The line is also fuelling property-market expectations. Prices along the Poonamallee metro corridor have risen from about `75 lakh to `2 crore per ground since the line was announced, said A Shankar, India head at Government Advisory & Infrastructure Solutions, JLL. With the line now operational, he expects another 100% rise, citing Trade Centre, Fintech City and Vadapalani links, despite the dropped airport extension.
For the western corridor, the metro promises more than quicker journeys: it could alter local transport choices and accelerate development. Whether the service can sustain that promise will depend on its ability to accommodate rising passenger numbers while ensuring women’s safety throughout the route.