Chennai metro yellow Line instant hit, but just 3 coaches in each train a concern

CHENNAI: Chennai’s new metro line won an immediate following on Sunday, with commuters flocking the Vadapalani-Poonamallee Bypass stretch for a faster alternative to the city’s congested roads. But packed three-coach trains and gaps in monitoring the enclosure for women exposed early operational challenges as the service opened to the public.

At Vadapalani, the skywalk leading to the Phase II station was crowded with passengers trying to board trains. The rush on the platform left little room to move, prompting commuters to question whether three coaches would be enough to handle demand, even outside peak hours.

“At least one more coach should have been added. There is hardly any space,” a commuter said.

For passengers travelling from the western suburbs, however, the time saved was substantial. A Saveetha University student said a bus journey to Vadapalani that usually took more than an hour could now be completed in 25 to 30 minutes. “This is the best thing to happen,” she added.

Karunakaran, a carpenter from Iyyappanthangal, said a journey that often took 45 minutes through traffic could now be completed in about 20 minutes.

The service could also challenge shared autos on shorter routes. G Laxmanan, a mason, said he would prefer the metro for the Kumananchavadi-Porur trip, which takes 30-45 minutes in a crowded shared auto and costs `30, but only about 10 minutes by metro train at the same fare.