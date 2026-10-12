Plan ready to boost Chennai airport’s pax, flight capacity

CHENNAI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has drawn up a two-phase optimisation plan for Chennai airport following the state government’s decision to scrap the Parandur greenfield airport project, a strategy that could give the state a 15-20-year window to develop a new greenfield airport, official sources told TNIE.

With a site for the proposed greenfield airport yet to be finalised, the AAI’s plan seeks to extract more capacity from the existing airport. It aims to double aircraft movements from 18 an hour to 36 initially, and then to 45 in the longer term. The airport now handles 2.3 crore passengers a year with growth at nearly 2.4% against a capacity of 3 crore.

That should change by April 2027, with the capacity climbing to 3.5 crore when Terminal 1 will handle 1 crore passengers a year, 1.6 crore in Terminals 2 and 3 together after work finishes, and another 90 lakh at Terminal 4, an AAI official said.

Rapid-exit taxiways, seven on the main runway and three on the secondary, to let aircraft clear the runway faster are due for completion by March 2028. Parking is the other constraint.

Only nine domestic and four international aerobridges are usable, as a result, aircraft are parked at remote bays and passengers are transported by buses from remote stands. The airport plans 17 aerobridges and 23 parking bays by April 2027. This could mean Chennai airport could cater to 23 aircraft at a stretch.