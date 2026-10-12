Protesters call for CEC’s ouster, flay PM Modi’s Chennai visit

CHENNAI: Over 100 people were detained in two separate protests organised by SFI and DYFI near Saidapet and the May 17 Movement in T Nagar, respectively, on Sunday.

While the student groups protested at Panagal Maligai expressing solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is holding agitations in Delhi demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, members of the May 17 Movement raised slogans against the PM’s visit to TN. The detainees were released later in the evening.

The PM, during his speech at the event organised as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam on Sunday, started his speech with an apology to the students.

The event, scheduled for 3 pm, began around 45 minutes late. “Before I begin, I would like to apologise. I landed in Chennai 10 minutes ahead of schedule, but there were delays in the programme arrangements. As a result, I arrived late. I apologise to all of you for the inconvenience caused,” the PM said.

Around 500 students from various branches of the school took part in the event. Students said they were brought to the venue between 9 am and 10 am and made to sit inside.