A Stitch in Tradition: The Rise of Crochet Golu Dolls

The familiar sights of Golu padi, the aroma of prasadam, and the colours of Navaratri’s enduring charm are here. Over the years, the dolls that occupy the odd-numbered tiers in households have evolved in material and form — from clay figurines and marapachi bommai to terracotta, papier-mâché, and eco-friendly alternatives.

Crochet dolls have entered the scene this year. For many artists practising this craft, it began as a hobby with a hook and a ball of yarn, and eventually became a way of storytelling and display of the divine. City-based artist Shana’s (@s_baby_craftyknots) journey of making crochet deities began with encouragement from another artist, Vivek Vaid of The Sunflower Ladies. “The opportunity he gave to create dolls of gods in crochet became the starting point for us to explore how our traditional gods and goddesses could be represented through handmade crochet art,” she says about bringing her passion into making traditional dolls.