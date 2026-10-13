Seventh Pocso case registered against Chennai's Gem Granites chairman Veeramani

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai police on Monday registered a seventh case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani (84), based on a complaint from a survivor.

The police sources said the survivor alleged Veeramani had sexually abused her when she was a minor a few years ago. With this, the number of cases registered against him, including Pocso cases and one involving abetment to suicide charges, has risen to seven. The police said 10 survivors had been identified so far in connection with the allegations against him.

The latest case comes amid an ongoing investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into allegations of sexual offences against minors involving Veeramani and his associates.

Veeramani was arrested on August 29 along with his accomplices Shanthi and her husband Mahendra Simhan in connection with a case involving alleged offence against a minor.

Police sources said Veeramani is yet to be taken into custody in connection with the other Pocso cases.The SIT is continuing its investigation into the allegations.

Former city police chief, addl commissioner questioned

Former Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun and Additional Commissioner N Kannan have been questioned by the SIT in connection with the cases against Veeramani. Arun, an ADGP-rank officer, and Kannan, an IGP-rank officer, were placed on compulsory wait last month after reports emerged that allegations against Veeramani had been brought to the notice of senior police officials as early as November 2024