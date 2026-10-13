Student’s fake TC exposes forgery racket, six arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: A student’s forged transfer certificate led the Ennore police to a decade-old forgery racket allegedly involved in creating fake government seals, educational certificates and counterfeit currency. The police have arrested six persons on Monday in this connection, and are are now trying to identify and trace customers who allegedly obtained forged certificates from the gang.

The racket came to light during an inquiry into a gold-related case last week. While investigating the case near a drill machine rental outlet, a police officer noticed a student holding a transfer certificate inside a shop where several seals lay on a table. The student was allegedly a customer. The police obtained the certificate for verification and found it to be forged.

A search on the premises in Ambedkar Nagar, Wimco Nagar, led to the seizure of more than 100 seals purportedly belonging to tahsildars and various government departments. The police also seized forged medical and college certificates, transfer certificates, documents establishing medical qualifications, Emirates passports, suspected counterfeit Rs 500 notes, Rs 1 coins and equipment allegedly used to produce the forged materials.

The seals include those of government officials such as tahsildars and deputy tahsildars, Minjur Town Panchayat, educational institutions including Madras University and SRM University, schools, engineering colleges, the Consulate General of India in New York, a Saudi Arabian diplomatic office, Ashok Leyland, stamp vendors and private engineering firms. The collection also contains specimen signatures and date seals.