Two asphyxiated while repairing motor in well in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two workers employed by a contractor engaged by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) died of asphyxiation after inhaling toxic gas while attempting to repair a submerged motor inside a nearly 20-foot-deep well connected to the stormwater drain network at Thendral Nagar in Kodungaiyur on Monday afternoon. Corporation sources said the well may have sewage that had found its way into the stormwater drains through illegal connections.

The deceased have been identified as Naveen Kumar (34), a resident of West Tambaram, and Asmath Basha (38), from Ranipet. A third worker, Karthikeyan, who tried to enter the well to rescue the two, was pulled out by the onlookers after he too began struggling to breathe.

The well is part of a sump and pump facility being built by the GCC through a contractor at a cost of `25.85 lakh. The sumps are constructed in low-lying areas to counter the backwater effect during the monsoon, when stormwater drains are unable to discharge and low-lying areas flood. With a capacity of 50,000 litres, the well is meant to collect surplus rainwater from the drains, particularly those along the third and fourth streets of Thendral Nagar.

The submersible motor installed inside it is used to pump this water to the disposal point at the Kodungaiyur Sewage Treatment Plant. According to the police, the three workers went to the site on Monday to repair the motor, which was not functioning.