R Seshasayee’s The Grammar of Silence traces women in different eras facing familiar oppression

Why did you choose to pair the words ‘grammar’ and ‘silence’ in the title, and what do they signify in the context of women’s experiences?

When silence is optional, it is beautiful. You can wrap yourself in your own thoughts and remain silent because you are in another world — an internal world. But when silence is imposed, you ought to not talk. And that position has a grammar to it. It has rules and regulations as to when you should talk, how to convey your dissent, if any. All of that restricts the beauty of silence.

Silence is okay. It is the grammar that spoils the beauty of silence and makes it, in fact, extremely threatening. That’s what women have gone through over the years. Sometimes, not even realising that there is grammar, an implicit grammar.

Why did you choose to retain the identities of the three women across five centuries rather than introduce different characters for each era?

The three protagonists and their storylines continue to remain the same for 500 years, and that’s a metaphor to say that the story of our society is the same. The story of the woman is the same. Patriarchy is all-pervasive. It is not confined to one caste or religion. Manusmriti, the Bible, and even the Islamic scriptures, in one form or the other retain the elements of patriarchy.

The book spans five centuries because the roots of patriarchy are very historic and ancient. There are patriarchal rituals handed down. We need to modify the rituals to reflect the idea of equality. So, that is one part of it.

The other part is that Tamil Nadu, in the last five hundred years, had the Nayakas, the Marathas, the Dutch, the Danish, the British, the French, and the Sultanate rule the land. What we now claim as Tamil culture has been very heavily influenced, one way or the other, by all the various cultures that came in. But patriarchy remained untouched.