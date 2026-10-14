Rethinking Street Food: Chennai Vendors Bring Traditional Grains and Natural Foods to the Table

Since 1945, World Food Day has been observed on October 16 to commemorate the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. Celebrated across more than 150 countries, this year’s theme, ‘Innovate today, nourish tomorrow’, finds a reflection in Chennai’s evolving culinary landscape.

Every week, food entrepreneurs and social media influencers add new eateries to the city’s food map. From newly opened cafes to elaborate dishes tipped to be the next big thing of the year, the city is constantly finding fresh ways to grab Chennaiites’ attention. Yet, alongside these novel innovations, a nourishing movement has been taking shape on the streets, occasionally finding its way onto our social media feeds.

Near parks, along busy roads, and at neighbourhood hotspots, vendors serving natural juices, millet-based dishes, soups, sprouted legumes, and other foods that possess health benefits have been steadily building a loyal customer base. Many of these stalls have been around for years, introducing ingredients and preparations that offer alternatives to conventional street food.