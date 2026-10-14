Two men fall into a septic tank in Chennai; one dies

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man died while his colleague was in a critical condition after they were overcome by toxic fumes and fell into a septic tank at a house in Pallikaranai on Monday night, while clearing a drainage block.

The Pallikaranai police have registered a case against the house owner, R Aishwarya (39), under sections 125 and 106(1) of the BNS, besides provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act. She is yet to be arrested, police sources said.

The deceased, E Kesavan, had gone into the tank to rescue Rajesh (39), a plumber, who was the first to collapse. Rajesh was admitted to a hospital in Pallikaranai, where he remains in critical condition.

Sources said Aishwarya, who lives in the G+1 house in Veerasamy Nagar, sought Rajesh’s help after a blockage in the drainage pipes caused sewage to overflow. Rajesh, who lives opposite her house, brought Kesavan along to assist him. Both men had experience in septic tank cleaning but did not use any safety equipment, sources said.

While inspecting the septic tank, Rajesh was overcome by the fumes and fell in. Kesavan, who tried to rescue him, also fell into the tank. Kesavan’s body was sent to Chromepet GH. Police are investigating whether he died of asphyxia caused by the fumes or from injuries sustained in the fall, sources said.