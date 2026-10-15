Didgeridoo meets the Sitar: Australian govt brings a unique concert experience to Chennai

Imagine two sounds meeting one another. One familiar and comforting, and the other new, inviting curiosity.

The former comes from the sitar, its strings ringing together, creating beautiful melodies. The latter comes from the didgeridoo — a long and hollow wind instrument from Australian culture — whose deep and sustained tones bring a contrasting element to the mix.

What if these two instruments and their instrumentalists created a musical dialogue through shared rhythm?

If such a crossover is hard to imagine, don’t fret because this fusion experience is coming to Chennai this weekend.