Grand Golu celebrations go up a notch in Chennai

Keeping up with culture

Educating kids about the culture through Navaratri celebrations is Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) in T Nagar. Their thematic celebration called ‘Goluvil Ganitham – The Sacred Stories Behind Numbers’, beautifully weaves the magic of numbers with the richness of Indian tradition, mythology, and spirituality. “Our school has always been celebrating every festival meaningfully so that the students are not just confined within the classrooms and acquiring knowledge from the textbooks, but actually experiencing it themselves and learning,” says Sheela Rajendra, dean and director, and the correspondent of the PSBB Group of Schools. Teachers, students, and parents came together to create a display that not only celebrates tradition and culture but also encourages students to connect their classroom learning to real-life experiences. Sheela adds, “All kids, generally, dread math. So, making it fascinating, and seeing that numbers are everywhere, even in our celebration and tradition, will help them to interpret so many things and connect the numbers.” Citing an example, she says, “The number 8 is usually associated with Astalakshmi, but this time we have kept Ashtavinayagar. Another is Aiyappa’s 18 steps. Each of the steps is interpreted and connected to what 18 signifies in various cultures, globally.”