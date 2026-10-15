Man dies after exposure to chemical while shifting damaged containers near Elavur in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A man died at Stanley Government Hospital on Wednesday after being exposed to triphosgene, a chemical used in the manufacture of pesticides. The deceased, identified as N Santhosh (24), got exposed to the chemical while helping to shift damaged containers from a lorry near Elavur in Tiruvallur on October 12. Two others were exposed to the chemical, and their condition is said to be stable.

The consignment of 1,000 boxes of triphosgene had been arranged for being transported to Hyderabad-based Orch Labs via Chennai Harbour by Balmer Lawrie Chemicals Division, a company based in Manali, police sources said.

The container lorry carrying the consignment, driven by Venkatesan, reached the Elavur Integrated Check Post near Arambakkam around 1 pm, where some of the chemical containers were found damaged, and the driver stopped and approached a paint shop for help. He approached K Gopi (40) and Santhosh, who in turn called B Sam (24) and three others, and they handled the containers without adequate protective gear, police sources said.

After the shifting operation and returning home, the three developed breathing difficulties and lost consciousness, and were admitted to the Ponneri Government Hospital and later referred to Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai for further treatment where he died. Further probe is under way.