Strangulation suspected in puppy’s death

CHENNAI: A seven-month-old stray puppy was found dead with a rope around its neck on Mariyadoss Street in Royapuram on Tuesday, with bleeding reported around its mouth and genital area, raising suspicions of possible strangulation and other forms of cruelty. Following the incident, the puppy’s feeder, Mathiarasi R (47), lodged a complaint at the Royapuram police station.

Speaking to TNIE, Mathiarasi said, “On Sunday, I went to feed the dog as usual around 10 pm, but I could not find it. Instead, an individual approached me and questioned why I was feeding dogs,” she said.

Mathiarasi said she received a call from a neighbour on Tuesday morning informing her that the puppy had been found dead. When she reached the spot, she found the animal with a nylon rope around its neck and also bleeding.

She suspects that the puppy might have been strangled and possibly subjected to sexual abuse.