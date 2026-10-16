CBI arrests SFIO official, two others in Rs 1 crore bribery case

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a deputy director-level officer of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), a Delhi-based advocate and another person in a Rs 1 crore bribery case linked to the SFIO’s Chennai office investigation into the DHFL scam.

According to a press release issued by the CBI on Thursday, the case was registered against the SFIO officer, who is attached to the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, an advocate and others following allegations that they had demanded Rs 1 crore from a complainant to allegedly favour him in the investigation.

After verifying the complaint and registering an FIR, the CBI laid a trap and arrested the three suspects. The arrests followed the alleged receipt of `20 lakh by the advocate from the complainant as part payment of the `1 crore bribe. The amount was allegedly received on behalf of the SFIO officer, the agency said. The CBI also conducted searches on the premises of the public servant and the advocate and recovered incriminating material related to the case.

The agency did not disclose further details about the identity of the suspects or the alleged role of the other person. The investigation is in progress, the CBI added.