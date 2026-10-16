Chennai: MTC revokes cancellation of tender for 1K AC e-buses

CHENNAI: A day after cancelling the tender to procure 1000 AC e-buses, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) revoked its decision on Thursday and scheduled the opening of bids for November 4.

Citing administrative reasons, the transport corporation, on Wednesday, cancelled the tender, floated in March 2026 under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model. The latest decision reverses the cancellation and allows the procurement process to proceed.

The 1,000-bus tender is part of a larger plan to procure and operate 1,520 electric buses in Chennai under the GCC model. The other tenders cover 300 seven-metre AC electric buses and 220 AC electric buses, comprising 150 five-metre micro buses and 70 seven-metre buses.

The tender for 220 electric buses failed to attract any bids, while the bids for 300 buses will be opened on Friday.