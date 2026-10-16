Chennai woman’s death brings to fore safety issues, poor upkeep at MRTS stations

CHENNAI: The death of a 55-year-old woman at Mylapore MRTS station has renewed concerns over passenger safety and poor maintenance at stations along the Chennai Beach-St Thomas Mount corridor. The woman, who allegedly fell from the second floor on October 8, was found dead only four days later.

The delay in discovering the body has also raised questions about the absence of regular inspections, cleanliness and adequate patrolling by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF). A visit to MRTS stations at Chepauk, Triplicane, Mylapore and other locations revealed large sections of the premises remained poorly lit and had blind spots, and a lack of signboards to guide passengers.

The woman was travelling with her daughter to Omandurar Government Hospital on October 8. After getting down at Mylapore MRTS station, she allegedly fell from the second floor while entering a room on the floor. The fall from a height of around 60 feet proved fatal. Her body was discovered only on October 12, according to the police investigation.

MRTS stations have witnessed several incidents in the past, including chain-snatching and sexual harassment of women passengers. Whenever complaints arise, the GRP and RPF claim to have intensified patrolling and deployed additional personnel.