CM Joseph Vijay, Singapore Dy PM Gan Kim Yong open data centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Thursday inaugurated a CapitaLand data centre at Ambattur in Chennai, marking a further expansion of the Singapore-based group’s investments in Tamil Nadu’s digital infrastructure.

The project follows a memorandum of understanding signed at the 2024 Global Investors Meet in Tamil Nadu and is expected to strengthen Chennai’s digital infrastructure and support the growth of cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

According to a press release from CapitaLand, the data centre marks the group’s expansion into digital infrastructure in the state, where it has maintained a presence for more than two decades through investments in technology parks, industrial facilities and logistics. The group began its operations in Tamil Nadu with an IT business park in Taramani about 22 years ago.

Industries Minister S Keerthana said Tamil Nadu was seeking to strengthen its industrial base while attracting investments in emerging sectors, including semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure.

Official sources said the minister would hold a series of investor engagements in Bengaluru on Friday to strengthen the state’s investment pipeline and explore opportunities across key growth sectors.

The minister is expected to highlight Tamil Nadu’s industrial ecosystem, skilled talent pool, established manufacturing clusters, and investor facilitation mechanisms while exploring opportunities for investment in Chennai, Coimbatore, Hosur, Krishnagiri and other emerging industrial destinations in the state.