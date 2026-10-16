Law student held for posing as SI, stealing jewellery & bike in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old law student who allegedly impersonated a sub inspector and robbed a government official of gold jewellery before fleeing with his motorcycle was arrested by the Teynampet police on Wednesday. The police said the suspect, identified as Yashwanth of Ayanambakkam, sold the stolen jewellery for Rs 1.56 lakh.

On September 19, he allegedly confronted an assistant engineer with the TNUHDB near a salon on Eldams Road. Claiming to be a police officer, Yashwanth took his mobile phone and threatened to inform his parents about the messages he had exchanged with a woman he had befriended on a dating app. The man handed over a one-sovereign gold chain and a two-gram ring. Later, when he entered an ATM, the suspect allegedly fled with his bike.