Madras High Court questions reinstatement of college principal held in Pocso case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has questioned the rationale behind reinstating the principal of a physical education college in Chennai after his arrest in a Pocso case for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor student. The court on Wednesday directed the principal to file a counter-affidavit explaining why the bail granted to him should not be revoked.

Justice N Ramesh, while hearing a petition filed by Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch seeking cancellation of bail, asked how George Abraham could be reinstated as principal in the very same college where the victim is still continuing her education. He said it may lead to intimidating the victim and witnesses.

The judge also asked for an explanation from the police and the special court for Pocso cases, Chennai, on the delay in commencing the trial. He adjourned the hearing to November 6.

Senior counsel Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, representing the petitioner, submitted that the principal has also been facing another criminal case relating to allegations of sexual assault and that the TN Commission for Women had recommended his removal from the post.

He said permitting an accused to exercise administrative authority over the institution where the victim and the witnesses are studying/working will create a reasonable apprehension among them.

It may be noted that the principal of the YMCA College of Physical Education was arrested in March 2023 following a complaint of sexual assault in November 2022.