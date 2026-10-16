No loo at govt-built home in Chennai's Tiruttani, deaf boy out to relieve self hit by train

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old deaf boy crossing the railway tracks near his house at Mathur Colony near Tiruttani was killed by an oncoming train on Thursday morning. The boy had gone out to relieve himself in the open because there was no toilet in the government-built house his family was living in. Police sources said he may not have heard the approaching train due to a hearing impairment he had had since birth.

The deceased was identified as K Surya Prakash, a Class 8 student at the Government Middle School in Mathur Panchayat. His father, T Kalidasan, is a daily-wage worker and his mother is a homemaker. He also has an elder sister.

Speaking to TNIE, Kalidasan said the family lived in a government-built house without a toilet and had initially petitioned the government for one but had received no response. The family was left with no choice but to use vacant plots in the surrounding area to relieve themselves. “My son sometimes uses the railway tracks and sometimes other places to relieve himself. It is not just our house, several houses in this panchayat do not have toilets,” he said.