Chennai: Minister opens Nageswara Rao Park upgraded at Rs 8 crore

CHENNAI: Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Venkataramanan on Friday inaugurated the upgraded Nageswara Rao Park on Luz Church Road in Mylapore, developed at a cost of `8.49 crore under the Namakku Naame Thittam.

The four-acre park has 1,600 metres of walking paths, two fountains, a 7,532-sq ft play area for children, and a 3,228-sq ft badminton court. The development also includes a 4,800-sq ft Mexican lawn and 52,000 sq ft of green space, with 28 varieties of plants. A 195-metre-long stormwater drain and a rainwater harvesting facility have been established. However, the extensive use of concrete in the renovation of the park sparked public criticism.

The minister also inaugurated a multipurpose building constructed for `30 lakh at Saradapuram Canal Bank Road. He later inspected a nearby anganwadi centre.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna inaugurated a `1.2-crore-worth indoor badminton court on Gandhi Street in Jalladianpet. The 81.74-sq m facility is equipped with fitness equipment. An open-air gymnasium has been established outside the facility. Later, Aadhav inspected monsoon preparedness measures along the 200 Feet Radial Road, where he reviewed the stormwater movement from Pallikaranai marsh through 16 minor drains maintained by the highways department.

Minister Logesh Tamilselvan also inspected flood mitigation measures in the Tondiarpet zone and directed officials to expedite the ongoing stormwater drain works and desilting efforts.

Badminton court opened

PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Friday inaugurated a `1.2-crore-worth 81.74-sq m indoor badminton court on Gandhi Street in Jalladianpet