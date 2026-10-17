Chennai: Rain means hunger for Irulars on ECR

CHENNAI: For around 150 members of the Irular community in Kanima Nagar, Periya Nemmeli, along East Coast Road in Chengalpattu district, a heavy downpour means eating half as much as usual.

With no usable toilets in their homes and rainwater flooding the ground around them, finding a place to urinate or defecate becomes so difficult, residents said, that they cut their food intake by half to avoid having to relieve themselves.

The houses, built for 36 families by an NGO around 2005, have deteriorated over the years. In several cases, there is no door, leaving residents exposed in both privacy and safety. The residents told TNIE the toilets were never functional as there was no water supply, and the supply that exists falls short of what the families need.

At least two electricity poles in the settlement are in a dilapidated condition. Two houses share a common structure, so if one collapses, the other could come down with it. “Our houses shudder during thunderstorms; rainwater seeps in, and we get electric shocks from the switchboards. We fear the walls may collapse at any time,” said V Rekha, a resident.

Fearing a roof collapse, all of the families have put up makeshift structures next to their houses, where they sleep. During heavy rain, floodwater enters the homes and rises to below knee level, they said.