From Refugee Camp to PhD: AS Vijitharan's Journey of Resilience and Triumph

AS Vijitharan’s earliest memories are not of a place, but of moving, angst, and anxiety from the civil war in Sri Lanka, and the pain of separation. From Jaffna to Navalkuzhi, to Kilinochchi and to Mannar, his family kept shifting. He vaguely remembers carrying those fragments when he came to Tamil Nadu at five, with his parents and siblings in 1996.

After crossing the war-stricken land, he saw a new world where life looked like a clean slate. The family landed in Mandapam camp, the primary reception area in Ramanathapuram for Sri Lankan refugees arriving in India. His father, who had worked with the Railways in Sri Lanka, went for daily wage work assisting the fishing community that dominated the area. And payment was not money but fish. “In the initial months, we only had boiled rice and fish,” Vijitharan recalls.