Thandatti: A Journey from Ancient Tamil Traditions to Modern Celebrity Styling

After the ear is pierced, the opening is enlarged with a small roll of palm leaf. Brass or lead weights are suspended from the lobe to stretch it gradually, making room for an ornament too heavy for a fresh piercing. Professor T Dharmaraj, HoD, Folklore and Cultural Studies at Madurai Kamaraj University, says that in the olden days, a girl’s ears were pierced when she was about a year old. An earlier account by writer Shrikumar Arjunan describes Kuravars piercing weeks-old babies and adding weights over time.

The resulting earring called thandatti is a sculptural arrangement of spheres, squares, and triangles, often covered in gold. Its hollow structure may be supported with lac to reduce the weight. The earring depends on an elongated earlobe, shaped over months or years before it can be worn.

The jewellery has since returned to public attention with the approach of Pa Ranjith’s upcoming Tamil film ‘Vettuvam’, scheduled for release in December. At a Chennai event for the film last month, actor Sobhita Dhulipala wore thandatti-inspired earrings, pairing them with a red khadi sari. Her appearance has brought a traditional ornament into contemporary fashion coverage, drawing attention to a practice whose history stretches far beyond its present styling.