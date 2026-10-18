Elderly man dies after high-tension line falls on him at bus stop near Thiruninravur

CHENNAI: A 66-year-old machine operator, who was waiting at a bus stop near Thiruninravur flyover, died of electrocution after an 11-kV high-tension line fell on his leg around 8.30 am on Saturday.

The victim — Kannaiyan, a native of Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district — had been working at a masala manufacturing firm near Thiruninravur for the past two years, earning around Rs 20,000 a month. He lived in Nazarathpet and commuted by bus.

Police sources said that as Kannaiyan was standing with an umbrella at the unsheltered bus stop, next to a police booth and a railway bridge, the live wire fell on his leg. He suffered a severe electric shock and collapsed. Bystanders alerted the electricity board and police, but the victim could not be rescued immediately as the power supply remained active. The line later tripped, by which time Kannaiyan had died.

A senior TNPDCL official said the line had fallen on him before it tripped, resulting in his immediate death. The official said, “A probe is on to ascertain whether the circuit breaker in the substation was functioning properly during the time of the incident.”