Greater Chennai Corp to shift residents in low-lying areas to relief centres in advance

CHENNAI: With the commencement of northeast monsoon and an El Nino effect anticipated, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner GS Sameeran has directed officials to move residents in waterlogging-prone low-lying areas to relief centres in advance.

The direction was given during a special review meeting chaired by him at Ripon Buildings on Saturday. He said senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with disabilities must receive special attention during rescue and safety operations.

The civic body has kept 1,320 motor pumps on standby to clear stagnant rainwater. In locations that lack proper stormwater drain connections, precautionary measures have already been taken, Sameeran said.

He added that over 75,000 potentially dangerous tree branches have been pruned so far, and instructed officials to continue the work and quickly clear any trees felled by the rain.

Rain lashed parts of the city on Friday night. According to GCC’s Integrated Command and Control Centre, Chennai recorded an average of 3.42 cm between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Perambur received the highest rainfall at 8.79 cm, followed by Madhavaram at 8.7 cm. Mullai Nagar in Tondiarpet zone logged 8.06 cm, Madhavaram Division 27 recorded 7.68 cm, New Manali Town 7.44 cm and Manali Ward 18 7.26 cm.

Thiruvottiyur received 6.21 cm, New Manali Town Ward 15 recorded 6.18 cm, Kathivakkam 5.43cm and Wimco Nagar 5.36 cm.