Tenders floated by Chennai corporation missing cost estimates, other essential details

CHENNAI: A tender to run and maintain a crematorium in Chennai runs to 110 pages, yet says nothing about the crematorium itself. The document floated by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is a generic template with provisions for maintaining bridges and stormwater drains, constructing buildings and relaying roads.

The tender, floated on October 1 by the Ambattur zone for the one-year operation and maintenance of the LPG crematorium at Pandurangapuram burial ground, does not even carry the title of the work. The GCC website lists the estimated cost as Rs 6.55 lakh, but the document has neither the estimate nor a bill of quantities (BoQ), the breakdown of items, quantities and rates that show where the money will go.

Such lapses might undermine the corporation’s own initiatives towards transparent tendering, which include training sessions for its officials.

In Tondiarpet zone, a tender floated on August 25 for the supply, installation and commissioning of lounges with essential facilities for gig workers at EH Road junction on Muthumariyamman Koil Street, at Rs 20.8 lakh, gives only the title and total estimated cost. There are no specification or scope of work.