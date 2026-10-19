Battle of Wits: MOP’s Bustle 2026 brings corporate minds together for its 20th edition

A room full of professionals from different walks of life, a race against time, and the thrill of arriving at the right answer — this is what unfolded on Saturday at MOP Vaishnav College for Women’s 20th edition of ‘Bustle’. The flagship corporate quizzing event demanded more than textbook knowledge.

The MBA program organised the event under the stewardship of principal Archna Prasad. “The event is entirely hosted by the first-year MBA students, where they get hands-on knowledge about event management, convincing others about the event, and then getting sponsorship from companies and registrations also,” said Ramya Raman, director & head of the program.

She added that students joined the program only in September, leaving them barely a month to understand the event, approach corporates, secure sponsorships and drive registrations. “I am very glad that they are very vibrant and were able to quickly adapt and bring in maximum sponsorship and registrations.”