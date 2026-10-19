Battle of Wits: MOP’s Bustle 2026 brings corporate minds together for its 20th edition

A room full of professionals from different walks of life, a race against time, and the thrill of arriving at the right answer — this is what unfolded on Saturday at MOP Vaishnav College for Women’s 20th edition of ‘Bustle’. The flagship corporate quizzing event demanded more than textbook knowledge.
The MBA program organised the event under the stewardship of principal Archna Prasad. “The event is entirely hosted by the first-year MBA students, where they get hands-on knowledge about event management, convincing others about the event, and then getting sponsorship from companies and registrations also,” said Ramya Raman, director & head of the program.
She added that students joined the program only in September, leaving them barely a month to understand the event, approach corporates, secure sponsorships and drive registrations. “I am very glad that they are very vibrant and were able to quickly adapt and bring in maximum sponsorship and registrations.”
This edition saw participation of 40 teams and attracted participants from Andaman, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Kolkata, among other cities. IIM Calcutta, Indian Railways, Cognizant, Zoho, Randstad, Standard Chartered, and Sutherland were among the organisations represented, alongside an Indian High Court lawyer.
Malaysian quizmaster Movin Miranda helmed the competition through three rounds — the preliminaries, semi-finals, and finals — putting the participating teams’ knowledge and quick thinking to the test. Business, science, brand histories, and unexpected connections between everyday objects and industry formed part of the challenge, keeping participants on their toes as they raced to find the answers. The audience was also kept engaged with interactive questions throughout the event, with prizes awarded to those who answered correctly.
The team ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’, comprising Jayakanth R and Naveen Kumar, emerged as the winners, grabbing the special prize. ‘AI-YO’, comprising Rohith S and Vineedh S, were the first runner-up, while ‘Mama Machan’, comprising Abhijith Hariharan and Srikanth, finished as the second runner-up after a tie-breaker. The event also recognised an all-women’s team and the quirkiest team name. The awards for the winning teams were presented by the vice principal Jaishree S, along with Ramya, Movin Miranda, and the sponsors.
Reflecting on the quiz’s growing reputation, Ramya said, “‘Bustle’ has become a seasoned event and has reached lots of renowned quizzing circles. People look forward to joining ‘Bustle’, and they book their tickets even two to three months in advance for the event.”
GRT Jewellers was the title sponsor, with Bloom Life Hospitals and Logitech as co-sponsors. Solar was the sustainability partner. TNIE was the media partner. As a surprise element, Kirtilals Diamonds offered two diamond pendants to the winners.