Downpour no dampener, 1.5 lakh leave Chennai

CHENNAI: Even as heavy rain lashed Chennai on Saturday night, around 1.53 lakh passengers travelled out of the city, on special and regular buses, till midnight for their hometowns for the Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami holidays.

According to data released by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), a total of 3,679 buses, including 2,191 regular services and 1,488 special buses, were operated on October 17 until midnight. Over the three-day period from October 15 till October 17 midnight, a total of 4.15 lakh passengers used the services to travel out of the city.

On October 16, a total of 3,346 buses, comprising 2,191 regular services and 1,155 special buses, were operated, ferrying around 1.47 lakh passengers. On October 15, 2,546 buses, including 2,191 regular services and 355 special buses, were operated, carrying 1.15 lakh passengers.