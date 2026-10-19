Navaratri and the spirit of play it instills in adults

In the Indian ethos, play was never confined to a game board or a playground. It slipped easily into ritual and worship, storytelling and festivals, performance and the home.

Navaratri, and particularly the South Indian tradition of Golu, makes this interplay between play and ritual wonderfully visible. Every Navaratri, the steps go up and the dolls come out of their boxes. Gods and goddesses take their places, and around them, an entire world appears. Musicians and shopkeepers, farmers and animals, weddings and scenes from everyday life, all find a place. Below the steps may be a little landscape: a pond, a hill, plants and seeds, houses, and streets, in miniature.

Although a doll can certainly be a child’s plaything, Navaratri reminds us that it can also tell a story. It can represent a deity or not, and that it can still become a part of a festival display. These are cultural spaces through which the playful impulse can travel, taking on different meanings as it is practised. Worship, storytelling, and play, therefore, occupy the same physical space.