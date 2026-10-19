Two boys feared drowned while bathing in lake in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two 14-year-old boys, who went to take bath in Puzhal lake at Murugampedu near Ambattur on Sunday evening, were feared drowned. The two are identified as R Akhil Ram and M Tarun Akash of Thirumullaivoyal — Class 10 students of a private school.

According to the Pudur police, the boys, with two other friends, had gone to the lake around 4.45 pm on Sunday. While taking a bath, Akhil and Tarun were swept away by the water, said police.

The friends of the boys alerted local residents, who then informed the police. Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.

“We started the search around 5:30 pm soon after we got the news and then the TNFRS team came here. The search is under way with the help of high-beam lights after it got dark. We are planning to continue the search until late in the night,” a police officer said