Water levels in Chennai’s five reservoirs rise by 237 mcft

Red Hills recorded the highest rise, with its storage rising by 111 mcft in a day, from 1,926 mcft to 2,037 mcft. The reservoir received an inflow of 1,485 cusecs, while its outflow stood at 196 cusecs. Poondi and Chembarambakkam each recorded an increase of 39 mcft.

While Poondi’s storage rose from 358 mcft to 397 mcft, with an inflow of 980 cusecs and an outflow of 530 cusecs, Chembarambakkam’s storage increased from 1,351 mcft to 1,390 mcft, with an inflow of 655 cusecs and an outflow of 203 cusecs.

Cholavaram recorded a riseof 8 mcft, taking its storage from 122 mcft to 130 mcft. The storage level at Kannankottai-Thervoykandigai remained unchanged at 232 mcft. The combined storage of the five reservoirs now stands at 35.6% of their total capacity of 11,757 mcft. Red Hills is at 61.73%, followed by Kannankottai-Thervoykandigai (46.4%), Chembarambakkam (38.13%), Poondi (12.29%) and Cholavaram (12.03%).