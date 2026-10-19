Yellow alert for Chennai, rain to continue across the state till October 24

Due to the weakening of the cyclonic circulation over the West-Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast, very heavy rainfall is unlikely over Chennai during the next 24 hours, and the red alert on Sunday has been downgraded to yellow alert.

However, the risk will persist on Monday, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast in Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts. On October 20, isolated heavy to very heavy spells are likely in Theni, Tirunelveli and Madurai, while widespread areas of the state remain under a heavy-rain warning. The current spell of rain will continue till October 24.

The met department office said rainfall occurred at most places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while the highest rainfall reported was 363.4 mm at Parrys in Chennai during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday.

The prevailing weather is influenced by a near stationary upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Chennai region. With further rainfall forecast following the exceptional spell in Chennai, waterlogging-prone neighbourhoods may remain vulnerable to additional rain.