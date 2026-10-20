Bomb threat on IndiGo Chennai–Goa flight; plane takes off after five hour delay

CHENNAI: Security officials at Chennai Airport were on their toes on Monday night after a specific threat against an IndiGo flight to Goa led to the aircraft being isolated and its passengers evacuated, according to Chennai Airport.

Flight 6E588 was due to leave for Goa at 5.40pm when the airport received information of a threat to the aircraft.

The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC), the body that evaluates such warnings, met and classified the threat as "specific" at 6.05pm, the category that triggers the full response protocol.

The aircraft was then towed to a designated isolation bay, a remote parking area set apart from terminals and other aircraft.

All Passengers were offloaded by 6.55pm, as security personnels initiated the prescribed procedures, including an anti-sabotage check..

The bomb threat response was called off at 9.20 pm after the security checks were completed, Chennai Airport authorities said.

The aircraft was subsequently handed back to IndiGo. The aircraft later departed for Goa, Chennai Airport sources said.