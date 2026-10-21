Bid floated for riverfront development DPR in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd (TNUIFSL) has floated a Rs 23 lakh tender inviting consultancy firms to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for riverfront development along three stretches in central Chennai covering 3.7 km.

The stretches include a 500 m section from Napier Bridge to the Cooum River mouth, 1.2 km stretch from Swami Sivananda Salai to Periyar Bridge, and 2 km stretch from Link Road to Dams Road.

The project, proposed by the Chennai Rivers Transformation Company Ltd (CRTCL), aims to turn the riverfront into an accessible public space with pedestrian pathways, cycling facilities, recreational areas, cultural spaces and public amenities.

The consultant will assess the condition of river embankments and retaining structures, conduct topographical surveys and geotechnical investigations, and identify pollution sources. The study will also examine encroachments, bank erosion, and critical intervention zones.

The consultant is expected to recommend measures to prevent sewage and other wastewater from entering the river, taking into account upstream and downstream conditions. The proposals will also cover lighting, surveillance, safety measures and climate-resilient features, including flood-risk assessments and nature-based solutions. The study will assess user demand and expected footfall along all three stretches.