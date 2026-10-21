'Chennai airport jobs' fraud: Ex-AAI official cheats 12 people of Rs 23 lakh, arrested

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old former Airports Authority of India (AAI) official was arrested for allegedly cheating 12 people of 23 lakh by promising them jobs at the Chennai airport and its cargo terminal. The accused, K Kumari Kala of Kancheepuram, was remanded on October 14.

According to Airport police, the accused, K Kumari Kala of Kancheepuram, had worked as a senior superintendent at AAI before taking voluntary retirement in 2025. She later operated cargo transport vehicles on a contract basis, the police said.

Kala allegedly claimed that she could secure permanent jobs at the airport and cargo offices for educated youths from 2021 to 2025. She collected between 1 lakh and 2 lakh from each person, mostly the children of drivers operating cargo vehicles, and gave them fake job application forms.

When the applicants, who did not receive jobs even after six months, questioned Kala, she allegedly told them that their applications had been sent to the AAI headquarters in Delhi. The victims later learnt that she had retired and had no authority to recruit staff. Following a complaint by one of the drivers, she was arrested.