Chennai sewerage board clears lines in 227 streets in a day

CHENNAI: As part of monsoon preparations, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) cleared blockages in sewer lines across 227 streets in a single day on Monday, covering 9.6 km, to remove of silt from 218 manholes.

The board has also appointed special monitoring officers, including supervising engineers and assistant executive engineers, to coordinate sewer maintenance works and ensure swift action in the event of complaints or disruptions during the rainy season. The officers will work in coordination with the respective area officials to carry out the operations.

According to a press release, desilting and maintenance works are being carried out across its 15 zones to prevent sewage overflow and ensure uninterrupted sewerage services. Meanwhile, the board has intensified the collection and testing of drinking water samples in the 15 zones.

Residents can register complaints related to sewer blockages and other sewerage issues through the board’s 24-hour control room by dialling 044-4567 4567 or the toll-free number 1916. Complaints can be sent via WhatsApp to 8144930308.