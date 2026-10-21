GCC floats Rs 4.4 cr tender to rebuild Marina Beach ramp

CHENNAI: Four years after the wooden ramp at Marina Beach near Vivekananda House was inaugurated for persons with disabilities (PwDs), the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has floated a Rs 4.39 crore tender to rebuild the 240 metre pathway and maintain it for five years.

According to a corporation official, the new ramp will have narrower gaps between wooden planks, additional seating and a stronger structure. “The materials will largely remain the same, but the revised design will include narrower gaps between the wooden planks, additional seating and improved structural strength,” the official told TNIE.

Built in 2022 under the Singara Chennai initiative at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore, the existing pathway has repeatedly suffered damages during the monsoon. The GCC recently dismantled the damaged section and attempted to replace it with rubber mats, but reversed the decision after disability rights activists raised concerns about accessibility and the lack of a permanent structure. The reconstruction work is estimated at Rs 2.17 crore, while another Rs 2.21 crore has been earmarked for operation and maintenance (O&M) over five years.