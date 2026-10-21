Mayor Priya files cybercrime complaint over obscene post

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R Priya on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Greater Chennai Police and the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing against an X handle, ‘Yaazh Mynthan’, alleging that it had published an obscene post misusing her image and carrying derogatory captions and sexually coloured remarks.

In her complaint, Priya said the account @YarlMyn made false allegations about her character. Alleging that she had been repeatedly facing harassment and digital abuse because of her public position, she sought a probe into whether the account was part of a coordinated conspiracy by political opponents.

Highlighting her identity as a Dalit woman, she said the incident should also be examined in the context of the harassment faced by SC women in public life. She questioned the TVK government over the online abuse, and asked CM Vijay if it was fair to allow ‘virtual abusers’ to operate under the guise of ‘TVK virtual warriors.’