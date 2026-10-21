TN financial influencer ends life; Dad alleges cyberbullying

Police said Harish was found dead at the villa on Monday night. Though no suicide note was recovered, Harish’s father J Vinayagam (51), in a police complaint, said his son had allegedly been subjected to cyberbullying by another YouTuber who he named as being responsible for Harish’s death.

Before his death, Harish had recorded a video in which he allegedly identified the YouTuber as the reason for his decision, he said in the complaint. Vinayagam alleged that he circulated defamatory content about his son through and thet Harish had been unable to cope with the mental distress.

In a video uploaded on October 18, the YouTuber had alleged that Harish had misled people by offering financial advisory services without being registered with SEBI as a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA). Meanwhile, Kanathur police have registered a case of unnatural death and are examining the allegations made by both sides.

(In case of suicidal thoughts, contact Sneha helpline at 044-24640050)