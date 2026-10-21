Vandalur zoo shuts for two days after seven water birds test positive for H5N1

CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur will remain closed to visitors on October 22 and 23 following confirmation of H5N1 avian influenza infection in water birds at the zoo by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, on Wednesday.

The zoo reported the deaths of seven water birds between October 3 and 9, including four painted storks, one grey pelican, one grey heron and one darter. The carcasses were found in the largest and most popular Vedanthangal bird's enclosure, which has around 150 birds of 10 different species.

"There had been no further bird deaths or reports of sickness since October 9, indicating that the situation had remained stable for the past 12 days. We received confirmation of H5N1 infection on Wednesday and have decided to close the zoo for two days as a precautionary measure,” Zoo director T Ritto Cyriac told the TNIE.

The zoo has initiated preventive measures, including disinfection and sanitisation, and is strictly implementing biosecurity protocols in accordance with the Union government's guidelines. The temporary closure will allow officials to intensify sanitisation, strengthen containment measures and closely monitor the health of birds.

"As part of preventive measures soon after the deaths were reported, we administered prophylactic oral antibiotics, herbal antiviral medications, immunostimulants and liver supplements to the water birds through fish for seven days. All water bird enclosures were sprayed with an antiviral disinfectant solution. The water in the affected enclosure was disinfected, cleaned and replaced with fresh water. The area was also cordoned off with ropes to restrict visitor access and prevent close proximity to the birds," Ritto explained.

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a viral infection that primarily affects birds. Certain strains, including H5N1, can occasionally infect humans, making precautions and the prevention of exposure to infected birds important.

Officials will continue to monitor the birds for any further signs of illness or mortality. The health department is also expected to be involved in the response, with further precautions likely to be taken in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The zoo administration said the closure was a precautionary step to protect the bird population and ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Visitors have been requested to cooperate with the temporary restrictions while sanitisation and monitoring measures are carried out.