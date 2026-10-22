Chennai

Chennai Metro trains to run from 6 am on Porur line

The decision was taken based on the feedback received from commuters following the commencement of service
Metro train run at Porur in Chennai
Metro train run at Porur in Chennai Photo / Martin
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has extended operating hours on the 15km Phase-2 corridor between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani with trains running from 6 am to 9 pm in both directions from Friday.

The stretch currently has 11 stations in operation. The earlier operating timings were 7 am to 9 pm.

The revised timing is intended to make early-morning travel more convenient for commuters heading towards Vadapalani and Poonamallee, Chennai Metro Rail said in a release. The decision was taken based on the feedback received from commuters following the commencement of service

On weekdays, trains will run every 10 minutes during peak hours — from 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm. Services will operate at 15-minute intervals during the remaining hours.

On Sundays and public holidays, trains will run every 15 minutes from 6 am to 9 pm.

The last train will depart from both terminal stations at 9 pm

Chennai Metro

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