Chennai Metro trains to run from 6 am on Porur line

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has extended operating hours on the 15km Phase-2 corridor between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani with trains running from 6 am to 9 pm in both directions from Friday.

The stretch currently has 11 stations in operation. The earlier operating timings were 7 am to 9 pm.

The revised timing is intended to make early-morning travel more convenient for commuters heading towards Vadapalani and Poonamallee, Chennai Metro Rail said in a release. The decision was taken based on the feedback received from commuters following the commencement of service

On weekdays, trains will run every 10 minutes during peak hours — from 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm. Services will operate at 15-minute intervals during the remaining hours.

On Sundays and public holidays, trains will run every 15 minutes from 6 am to 9 pm.

The last train will depart from both terminal stations at 9 pm