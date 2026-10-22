Chennai to Arakkonam route to get AC train from October 23

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Wednesday announced that an AC 12-car local train service will be operated on the Chennai-Arakkonam section on a trial basis from October 23 to December 24.

This will be the second AC local train service in the Chennai suburban network, following the introduction of the first service on the Chennai-Chengalpattu section on April 19 last year.

The train will run five days a week, from Monday to Friday. Three pairs of AC local train services, comprising six trips, will be operated on the Chennai Central-Avadi, Chennai Central-Arakkonam and Avadi-Arakkonam sections, said an official statement.

The first service will depart Avadi at 6.30 am on the slow line and reach Arakkonam at 7.45 am. The return service will leave Arakkonam at 8 am and arrive at Chennai Central at 9.30 am via the fast line, stopping at Thiruvalangadu, Kadambattur, Tiruvallur, Thiruninravur, Villivakkam, Perambur and Basin Bridge. Another service will depart Chennai Central at 9.40 am and reach Avadi at 10.25 am on the slow line, stopping at all stations.