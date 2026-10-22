Chennai: Two jailbreaks at Puzhal prison within 24 hours

CHENNAI: Two prisoners including a Nepalese national went missing from Puzhal Central Prison in separate incidents within 24 hours, triggering an intensive search operation. A 21-year-old Nepalese undertrial prisoner went missing on Tuesday, with prison authorities suspecting he scaled a 23-foot-high wall to escape. The next morning, a Pocso case convict allegedly slipped away from a prison-run bazaar amid a crowd.

K Sujith Buhari (21), the Nepalese national, had been lodged in Puzhal-II for the past two months in connection with a theft case registered by JJ Nagar police. He reportedly went missing when inmates were allowed out of their cells for their morning routine. Sources said his family, which hails from Nepal, had settled in Chennai as migrant workers. Sujith was working at an electrical shop and was arrested on charges of stealing money from the shop, they added.

According to prison personnel, inmates are allowed out of their cells at 6 am to carry out daily activities within designated areas. Sujith was sweeping the block with other prisoners when he sought permission from the prison official in charge to visit the hospital at the prison, citing an ear problem. After obtaining permission, he allegedly headed towards a 23-foot-high wall near the watchtower and interview room, which separates the prison premises from the main road.